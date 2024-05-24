$1 Movies are Back with Regal’s Summer Movie Express

Starting Tuesday, June 11, moviegoers of all ages can climb aboard the Summer Movie Express at Regal. During the nine-week festival, over 400 Regal locations will offer two PG movies every Tuesday and Wednesday morning at 11:00 for only $1.
“The Summer Movie Express is back in a big way this year with all movies now only $1,” said John Curry, SVP of commercial at Regal. “We are excited to welcome families, daycares, clubs, and all moviegoers back to Regal for this annual summer tradition. We have a great selection of movies each week providing endless entertainment at an affordable price.”
Since 1991, Regal has hosted special summertime entertainment for families to enjoy and to foster a love of moviegoing in each new generation. Admission to these kid-friendly movies is only $1 per ticket with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Boys & Girls Clubs of America. The Summer Movie Express 2024 movie lineup features two PG movies every Tuesday and Wednesday morning at 11:00 starting June 11 through August 7.
|6/11 & 6/12
|Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway
|Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
|6/18 & 6/19
|TMNT: Mutant Mayhem
|Angry Birds 2
|6/25 & 6/26
|Despicable Me 3
|Migration
|7/2 & 7/3
|Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
|PAW Patrol: The Movie
|7/9 & 7/10
|Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
|PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie
|7/16 & 7/17
|Clifford the Big Red Dog
|Sonic the Hedgehog
|7/23 & 7/24
|Trolls Band Together
|Sonic the Hedgehog 2
|7/30 & 7/31
|Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile
|Kung Fu Panda 3
|8/6 & 8/7
|Minions: The Rise of Gru
|Sing 2
All Summer Movie Express guests can purchase a specially priced $5 Snack Pack, which includes a junior-sized drink, snack-sized popcorn, and fruit snacks with an optional $3 Dippin’ Dots add-on.
To see a list of participating theatres, visit the Summer Movie Express 2024 page. Tickets are available to purchase at theatre box offices and kiosks, on the mobile app, and at REGMovies.com.
