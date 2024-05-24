$1 Movies are Back with Regal’s Summer Movie Express

(l-r) Images courtesy Paramount, Universal, Sony

Starting Tuesday, June 11, moviegoers of all ages can climb aboard the Summer Movie Express at Regal. During the nine-week festival, over 400 Regal locations will offer two PG movies every Tuesday and Wednesday morning at 11:00 for only $1.

“The Summer Movie Express is back in a big way this year with all movies now only $1,” said John Curry, SVP of commercial at Regal. “We are excited to welcome families, daycares, clubs, and all moviegoers back to Regal for this annual summer tradition. We have a great selection of movies each week providing endless entertainment at an affordable price.”

Since 1991, Regal has hosted special summertime entertainment for families to enjoy and to foster a love of moviegoing in each new generation. Admission to these kid-friendly movies is only $1 per ticket with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Boys & Girls Clubs of America. The Summer Movie Express 2024 movie lineup features two PG movies every Tuesday and Wednesday morning at 11:00 starting June 11 through August 7.

6/11 & 6/12 Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway Puss in Boots: The Last Wish 6/18 & 6/19 TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Angry Birds 2 6/25 & 6/26 Despicable Me 3 Migration 7/2 & 7/3 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse PAW Patrol: The Movie 7/9 & 7/10 Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie 7/16 & 7/17 Clifford the Big Red Dog Sonic the Hedgehog 7/23 & 7/24 Trolls Band Together Sonic the Hedgehog 2 7/30 & 7/31 Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile Kung Fu Panda 3 8/6 & 8/7 Minions: The Rise of Gru Sing 2

All Summer Movie Express guests can purchase a specially priced $5 Snack Pack, which includes a junior-sized drink, snack-sized popcorn, and fruit snacks with an optional $3 Dippin’ Dots add-on.

To see a list of participating theatres, visit the Summer Movie Express 2024 page. Tickets are available to purchase at theatre box offices and kiosks, on the mobile app, and at REGMovies.com.