100,000 Square-Foot Entertainment Destination, Cinergy Tall City, To Open December 18th

Cinema and entertainment destination Cinergy Entertainment Group today announced the grand opening of Cinergy Midland Tall City on December 18, marking the arrival of a next-generation, 100,000-square-foot entertainment complex unlike anything in the Midland–Odessa region, or anywhere in West-Central Texas. Launching the same weekend as the new Avatar: Fire and Ash film, Cinergy Midland Tall City will showcase 4K laser projection, Dolby Atmos sounds systems, and luxury premier auditoriums, setting a new benchmark for moviegoing in the region.

The new destination blends dine-in theaters, a state-of-the-art sports bar anchored by a 70’ x 10’ ultra-bright projection wall, 80+ arcade games, boutique bowling, and story-driven escape rooms, creating an all-in-one entertainment playground designed for movie lovers, sports fans, families, and thrill-seekers.

The property also lays the groundwork for the next major attraction in Cinergy’s portfolio: Cinergy Speedway Extreme Karting, a multi-level indoor karting experience slated to open in Spring 2026, bringing high-speed electric racing and elevated spectator platforms to West Texas.

“Midland Tall City isn’t just opening, it’s launching,” said Jeff Benson, Co-Founder & CEO of Cinergy. “We designed this location to deliver the kind of cinematic power, immersive sound, and larger-than-life attractions that you’d normally have to travel hours to find. Opening on the same day as Avatar: Fire and Ash is perfect timing, as it’s a showcase weekend for what our premium experience can really do.”

Traci Hanlon, the newly appointed Chief Marking Officer at Cinergy added, “This is entertainment on a different level. We pushed every element—the screens, the sound, the food, the attractions—to create an environment that feels alive and high-impact. Midland Tall City brings a new kind of energy to Midland, and we can’t wait to open the doors.”

Cinergy Midland Tall City Highlights