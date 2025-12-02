100,000 Square-Foot Entertainment Destination, Cinergy Tall City, To Open December 18th

Cinema and entertainment destination Cinergy Entertainment Group today announced the grand opening of Cinergy Midland Tall City on December 18, marking the arrival of a next-generation, 100,000-square-foot entertainment complex unlike anything in the Midland–Odessa region, or anywhere in West-Central Texas. Launching the same weekend as the new Avatar: Fire and Ash film, Cinergy Midland Tall City will showcase 4K laser projection, Dolby Atmos sounds systems, and luxury premier auditoriums, setting a new benchmark for moviegoing in the region.
The new destination blends dine-in theaters, a state-of-the-art sports bar anchored by a 70’ x 10’ ultra-bright projection wall, 80+ arcade games, boutique bowling, and story-driven escape rooms, creating an all-in-one entertainment playground designed for movie lovers, sports fans, families, and thrill-seekers.
The property also lays the groundwork for the next major attraction in Cinergy’s portfolio: Cinergy Speedway Extreme Karting, a multi-level indoor karting experience slated to open in Spring 2026, bringing high-speed electric racing and elevated spectator platforms to West Texas.
“Midland Tall City isn’t just opening, it’s launching,” said Jeff Benson, Co-Founder & CEO of Cinergy. “We designed this location to deliver the kind of cinematic power, immersive sound, and larger-than-life attractions that you’d normally have to travel hours to find. Opening on the same day as Avatar: Fire and Ash is perfect timing, as it’s a showcase weekend for what our premium experience can really do.”
Traci Hanlon, the newly appointed Chief Marking Officer at Cinergy added, “This is entertainment on a different level. We pushed every element—the screens, the sound, the food, the attractions—to create an environment that feels alive and high-impact. Midland Tall City brings a new kind of energy to Midland, and we can’t wait to open the doors.”
Cinergy Midland Tall City Highlights
- Six luxury auditoriums featuring laser projection and 7.1 surround sound, including two premium large format screens powered by cutting-edge RGB laser technology and Dolby Atmos audio
- Guests can go head-to-head in 11 boutique bowling lanes, with four lanes available as VIP suites for private events. Flexible event rooms include retractable doors that open to the lanes and game floor.
- Four fully immersive escape room adventures await on the second floor, each designed to challenge players with puzzles, codes, and immersive storytelling.
- With over 80 state-of-the-art arcade games, guests can test their skills, win prizes, and enjoy hours of fun for all ages.
- A showstopping indoor track experience with high-speed electric karts, two tracks, and a spectator-friendly viewing platform—Cinergy’s first-ever multi-level extreme speedway.
- A full-service sports bar featuring a massive 70-foot-wide screen and multiple seating options, alongside a self-serve concessions area with self-serve Coke and ICEE machines. The food menu will include American classics and fresh, made-to-order fare.
- Cinergy Midland Tall City will also be a hub for corporate events, birthdays, and group celebrations with multiple private event rooms capable of customizable event programming, modern AV for presentations, and full-service catering.
Share this post