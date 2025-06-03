2025 Rocky Mountain Theatre Convention Set for September 23–25 in Spokane

Registration is open for the 2025 Rocky Mountain Theatre Convention (RMTC), returning to the beloved Historic Davenport Hotel in Spokane, Washington, September 23–25, 2025. Cinema operators and industry partners are invited to reserve their spot at the only regional convention of its kind in the West.

Hosted by the Rocky Mountain National Association of Theatre Owners (RMNATO), the annual convention is open to all cinema operators, vendors, and studio representatives, regardless of location or size. The event draws participants from across the western United States and Canada, with especially easy access for those in Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming, Arizona, Alaska, Washington, Oregon, Britishj Columbia, and Alberta. With budget-friendly registration rates and discounted hotel pricing, the convention offers a welcoming opportunity to build community, camaraderie, and connection—all within an internationally modest, community-focused format.

This year’s programming includes:

A targeted trade show featuring cinema technology, concessions, and service vendors

Studio screenings and marketing presentations, including upcoming release previews

Educational panels and seminars focused on industry trends, challenges, and operational strategies

Lively networking events, including the Opening Night Mixer, Scholarship Fund Dinner & Raffle, and Wrap Party Farewell Reception

Back by popular demand, the pre-convention Golf Outing returns on Monday, September 22, at the world-renowned Coeur d’Alene Resort Golf Course, home of the iconic floating green. Open only to registered convention attendees, with limited spots available.

Vendor Sponsorship Packages are available, offering high-impact visibility, premium trade show placement, and full access to convention events.

“The Rocky Mountain Theatre Convention is designed with independent exhibitors in mind,” said Diane Eve, Convention Director. “We’re proud of the event’s scale, which makes it easy for vendors, cinema operators, and studio reps to connect—especially those serving smaller markets.”

For full convention details, hotel information, golf registration, and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.rmnato.com or email convention@rmnato.com.