20th Century Studios Announces Classic Horror Franchise Prequel THE FIRST OMEN

Nell Tiger Free as Margaret in 20th Century Studios’ THE FIRST OMEN. Photo credit: Moris Puccio, courtesy of 20th Century Studios.

20th Century Studios has released a first look at its upcoming psychological thriller The First Omen, a prequel to the classic horror film franchise, which opens exclusively in theaters nationwide on April 5th.

Outside of a short-lived tv series in 2016, this marks the first Omen franchise title since the 2006 theatrical remake (​​$54.6M domestic/$119.9M global), which starred Julia Stiles, Liev Schreiber, Mia Farrow, David Thewlis, and the late Michael Gambon.

The original 1976 horror classic The Omen was directed by Richard Donner and starred Gregory Peck and Lee Remick as the parents of Damien Thorn, a young child who turns out to be the prophesied Antichrist. The film became one of the top ten highest-grossing films of 1976 and generated two direct sequels.

1978’s Damien: Omen II sees a teenage Damien as he begins to recognize his destiny as the Antichrist, with William Holden and Lee Grant starring as Damien’s aunt and uncle. In the third film in the series, 1981’s Omen III: The Final Conflict, a 33-year-old Damien Thorn (played by Sam Neill) is appointed U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom, the office his adoptive father Robert Thorn held in the original film. Damien attempts to use his power and influence to prevent the second coming of Christ. A fourth film, 1991’s Omen IV: The Awakening, debuted as a TV movie that follows a young girl unaware that she is Damien Thorn’s successor.

In next year’s The First Omen, a prequel to the 1976 film, a young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church. There she encounters a darkness that causes her to question her own faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate. The film is directed by Arkasha Stevenson, who makes her feature debut, and stars Nell Tiger Free, Tawfeek Barhom, Sonia Braga, Ralph Ineson, and Bill Nighy.