4-Day New Year’s Weekend Forecast: THE COLOR PURPLE, WONKA, and More Aim to Keep Stretching Holiday Legs

2023 comes to a close with the final weekend of the year also marking the first full frames of recent Christmas Day openers.
WEEKEND PROS:
- Following a strong Christmas Day bow, The Color Purple should continue its counter-programming appeal during a corridor that has been friendly to commercially appealing musicals in the past.
- The holiday holdover market looks to additionally be led by the third frame of Wonka, as well as the sophomore showings of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Migration.
- Specialty and prestige films such as Ferrari, The Boys in the Boat, American Fiction, and others will hope to continue generating interest during the final days of the key holiday season.
WEEKEND CONS:
- Absent a true event-level box office performer like last year’s Avatar: The Way of Water and 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, the overall market will remain relatively sluggish despite varying degrees of successful individual film performances.
- Several weekend grosses will be deflated by New Year’s Eve landing on Sunday, though the average impact across the top ten (-29.3%) was not as severe as Christmas Eve (-41.4%) when both holidays last aligned on the calendar the same way in 2016.
