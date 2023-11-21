5-Day Weekend Box Office Forecast: NAPOLEON and WISH Aim to Bring Out Thanksgiving Moviegoers

As Thanksgiving weekend approaches, theaters stay hopeful that this year’s slate of openers will be the first since 2019 to bring some robust energy to the box office.

Napoleon

Sony Pictures & Apple

November 22, 2023 (WIDE)

3-Day Opening Weekend Range: $17M-$23M

5-Day Opening Weekend Range: $23M-$34M

PROS:

A high-profile cast led by Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby, a well-known historical subject, and a premium screen footprint—plus a potential boost from director Ridley Scott’s fan base— could drive adult moviegoers to the cinema over the holiday frame.

Pre-sales currently register 15 percent ahead of Killers of the Flower Moon at the same point before the start of previews and double those of The Creator.

CONS:

Critics’ reviews are hovering around a fresh-but-modest 68 percent approval rating from 105 critics on Rotten Tomatoes as of Tuesday morning.

Adult-driven films continue to be more volatile to project, as audiences over the age of 35 have become more selective and focused on a number of variables such as quality, run time, and the expectation of streaming availability versus an urgency to see in theaters.

Wish

Disney

November 22, 2023 (WIDE)

3-Day Opening Weekend Range: $35M-$44M

5-Day Opening Weekend Range: $49M-$66M

PROS:

Disney’s appeal to multiple generations of mothers and daughters could be on display again with the studio’s return to a fairy tale-like template that has proven successful many times in recent years and decades of yore. That’s especially true for many of their Thanksgiving releases.

Tuesday previews are trending 77 percent ahead of Trolls Band Together and more than double Encanto in pre-sales across key sample markets as of this writing.

CONS:

Wish‘s critic approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes stands at a lukewarm 49 percent from 81 reviews as of Tuesday morning.

Disney’s streaming-focused strategies during the pandemic severely disrupted their particular audience’s expectations of content availability and eroded some of the studio’s brand. Conversely, other animation studios have shown that big screen, blockbuster success on the animated canvas is still very achievable in the current market.

Current projection ranges call for a 33% increase from the comparable weekend’s top ten aggregate of $89.7 million in 2022 and a 37% decrease from 2019’s $190.2 million frame.

Film Studio 3-Day Weekend Forecast Projected Domestic Total through Sunday, November 26 Fri Location Count Projection (as of Wed) 3-Day % Change from Last Wknd 5-Day Weekend Forecast Wish Disney $37,000,000 $56,300,000 ~3,700 NEW $56,300,000 Napoleon Sony Pictures & Apple $20,900,000 $32,500,000 ~3,300 NEW $32,500,000 The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Lionsgate $20,500,000 $82,400,000 ~3,776 -54% $29,800,000 Trolls Band Together Universal Pictures $18,200,000 $64,200,000 ~3,870 -39% $26,500,000 Thanksgiving Sony Pictures & TriStar $7,000,000 $22,900,000 ~3,204 -32% $10,000,000 The Marvels Disney & Marvel Studios $6,800,000 $77,000,000 ~3,800 -33% $9,500,000 Saltburn Amazon Studios $3,600,000 $5,400,000 ~1,500 +1027% $5,000,000 The Holdovers Focus Features $2,200,000 $12,100,000 ~1,500 -18% $3,000,000 Five Nights at Freddy’s Universal Pictures & Blumhouse $1,900,000 $136,200,000 ~1,800 -47% $2,700,000 Next Goal Wins Disney & Searchlight Pictures $1,500,000 $5,200,000 ~2,240 -40% $2,100,000

All forecasts are subject to revision/finalization before the first confirmation of opening previews or Friday estimates from studios or official sources.

Theater counts are either studio estimates OR unofficial projections if preceded by “~”.

The above table does not necessarily represent the top ten as some studios do not finalize weekend location counts and/or an intent to report box office returns prior to publishing.