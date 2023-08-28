A HAUNTING IN VENICE Advance Screenings at Select IMAX and Alamo Drafthouse Locations in September

© 2023 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Special advance screenings of 20th Century Studios’ A Haunting in Venice will take place at cinemas and select IMAX and Alamo Drafthouse locations across the U.S. in September, with tickets on sale today.

IMAX special screening events – Saturday, September 9

Five exclusive screening events will take place Saturday, September 9, featuring a catered pre-reception with special photo ops and a collectable poster. IMAX locations include:

AMC Kips Bay 15 (New York, NY)

Universal Cinema AMC at Citywalk Hollywood (Los Angeles, CA)

AMC DINE-IN Studio 28 (Olathe, KS)

Cinemark Lincoln Square (Bellevue, WA)

Regal Hacienda Crossing (Dublin, CA)

To purchase tickets:

www.fandango.com/AHauntingInVeniceIMAXScreeningEvent

Alamo Murder Mystery Screenings – Saturday, September 9

Five exclusive screening events will take place Saturday, September 9, featuring an interactive murder mystery experience where attendees will have the opportunity to solve a (fake) crime prior to the screenings. Alamo Drafthouse locations include:

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Downtown Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Mueller (Austin, TX)

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Downtown Brooklyn (Brooklyn, NY)

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema DC Bryant Street (Washington, D.C.)

Alamo Drafthouse Chicago Wrigleyville (Chicago, IL)

To purchase tickets:

http://drafthouse.com/event/advance-screening-a-haunting-in-venice-murder-mystery-advance-screening-party

Early access screenings – Wednesday, September 13

Over 100 early access screenings will take place Wednesday, September 13 in IMAX and premium formats, featuring exclusive luggage tag giveaways (while supplies last) and the opportunity to enter for a chance to win a trip to Venice, Italy.

Click here to find a theater near you. For details and to purchase tickets:

www.fandango.com/AHauntingInVeniceEarlyAccessScreening

Based upon the novel Hallowe’en Party by Agatha Christie, A Haunting in Venice stars Kenneth Branagh as famed detective Hercule Poirot and features an ensemble including Michelle Yeoh, Tina Fey, and Jamie Dornan. The film opens exclusively in theaters Friday, September 15.