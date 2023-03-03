A Man Called Otto to Release in China on March 24

Courtesy of Sony Pictures, Image Credit: Dennis Mong

The Sony/Columbia comedy-drama A Man Called Otto will debut in China on March 24, the distributor announced Friday.

So far, the film has grossed $62.6M domestically and $41.2M overseas, for a $103.8M global total.

Top overseas market totals to date are led by the U.K. ($6.1M), Australia ($5.2M), Mexico ($4.7M), Spain ($2.5M), and Italy ($1.0M).

Tom Hanks’s last film to release in China, 2019’s similar comedy-drama A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, failed to reach $1M in the market.