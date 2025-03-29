‘A Minecraft Movie’ Delivers Fandango’s Best PG-Rated Pre-Sales of 2025

Digital ticketing platform Fandango is seeing hot pre-sales for Warner Bros.’ A Minecraft Movie, currently performing as the service’s best-performing PG-rated pre-seller of 2025. The film has now surpassed all other 2025 PG-Rated titles in advance ticket sales at the same point in the sales cycle, including Dog Man, Paddington in Peru, and Snow White.

The title also ranks in the Top 3 best ticket pre-sellers for a video game adaptation movie of all time on Fandango at the same point in the sales cycle. It now joins beloved movies such as The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Five Nights at Freddy’s.

“Anticipation for A Minecraft Movie is overwhelmingly high among video game fans, families, and beyond heading into opening weekend,” said Jerramy Hainline, EVP of Fandango. “With the film being inspired by the bestselling video game of all time, it is no shock that audiences can’t wait to fully immerse themselves into the big blocky world by watching this film on the big screen.”

To get fans more excited ahead of the film’s release, Fandango is offering the Overworld Explorer Pack, which includes a ticket to A Minecraft Movie and a Collectible Creeper Popcorn Bucket for $45.

A Minecraft Movie opens in North America on Friday, April 4th.