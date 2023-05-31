ACX Cinemas Announces Grand Opening of Chicago’s Historic Harper Theater

Courtesy of ACX Cinemas

ACX Cinemas has announced the opening of Chicago’s historic Harper Theater in the heart of Hyde Park. The cinema, located at 5238 S. Harper Ave, celebrated its grand opening with the release of The Little Mermaid and a ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Friday, June 23rd.

ACX Cinemas announced in December that it would lease the historic theater in Hyde Park, retaining the same layout, signage and marquee, while introducing an elevated hospitality experience. Aside from a moviegoing experience dedicated to bringing the community together, the Harper Theater now has luxury heated recliners and upgraded food and beverage services, including a new menu to reflect 53rd Street’s bustling environment.

“The Harper Theater has been a community staple for more than 110 years, and we’re honored to continue the legacy in the community that those before us have laid the foundation for,” said Andrea Barstow-Olson, the executive vice president of marketing and partnerships for ACX Cinemas. “It’s our goal to maintain the Harper Theater’s legacy as a community cornerstone.”