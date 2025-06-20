Agile Ticketing Solutions and Casablanca Payments To Host Exclusive Event During League of Historic American Theaters Annual Conference in Pittsburgh

Agile Ticketing Solutions, in partnership with Casablanca Payments, announce a significant investment in support of historic theaters and art houses across the country. As national partners of the League of Historic American Theaters (LHAT), both organizations reaffirm their commitment to preserving the cultural legacy and community impact of these treasured venues.

To celebrate this initiative, AgileTix and Casablanca Payments will co-host an exclusive evening event during the LHAT Annual Conference in Pittsburgh. The night will feature a live performance by James Richardson (SongsByJames.com), 2024 NIMA Award Winner for Best Jazz Album (Daydreams), alongside Thea Danos (theadanosmusic.com), a celebrated jazz recording artist and the current artist-in-residence at Skull’s Rainbow Room, Nashville’s premier venue for jazz, blues, and R&B.

The invitation-only event, taking place on Monday, July 21, will bring together theater operators, preservation advocates, and industry leaders for a night of celebration, networking, and appreciation. Guests will enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres, lively libations, entertainment, and door prizes, all compliments of AgileTix and Casablanca Payments.

Seating is limited, and early registration is required. For more information or to RSVP for the event, visit

www.agiletix.com/rsvp.