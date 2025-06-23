Alamo Drafthouse and Toho International Unveil New Partnership with the Opening of Santa Clara’s Godzilla-Themed Alamo Drafthouse Valley Fair

Courtesy of Alamo Drafthouse

Alamo Drafthouse has forged a monster-sized multi-year alliance with Japan’s legendary Toho International, the home of Godzilla and an entire universe of kaiju. The multi-year collaboration will first roar to life inside the brand-new Alamo Drafthouse Valley Fair, one of the company’s two Silicon Valley expansions opening this summer, located at Westfield Valley Fair in Santa Clara, CA. But a primordial force like Godzilla can’t be confined to just one theater, and later this year, Alamo Drafthouse will roll out special programming and exclusive merchandise to Alamo Drafthouse locations nationwide, as well as its retail arm at AlamoMart.com

Alamo Drafthouse Valley Fair opens today inside Santa Clara’s Westfield Valley Fair shopping center. Upon launch, it will have several special treats for Godzilla fans – like a two-story Godzilla window projection at the very front of the theater – but much more is on the way, including two colossal kaiju head displays featuring Godzilla and Mechagodzilla designed in partnership with Toho. Upstairs, the new bar Odo pays tribute to Godzilla’s fictional birthplace with specialty cocktails and an ever-rotating craft beer lineup.

The partnership’s seismic launch event is planned for later this year with a nationwide birthday bash on November 3rd commemorating Godzilla’s birthday, a full merch rollout, and additional surprises. In 2021, Alamo Drafthouse celebrated Godzilla’s birthday with the world premiere of Toho’s 4K remastering of the 1954 original Japanese release, Gojira.

Artist and long-time Alamo Drafthouse collaborator Tom Whalen leads the charge with an officially licensed t-shirt and pint glass design that’s available now for preorder. Each is available in strictly limited quantities. The line will expand later this year with the first-ever official Godzilla popcorn bucket and an exclusive Mothra mug designed by Alamo’s Art Director Scott Sugiuchi, plus limited edition blankets, hats, and enamel pin sets.

“From the moment Godzilla rumbled onto screens in 1954, Toho’s kaiju have inspired generations of movie lovers, including our team,” said Chaya Rosenthal, the chief marketing officer of Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. “Launching this partnership at our newest and biggest theater ever lets us celebrate that legacy with epic screenings, jaw-dropping lobby displays, and one-of-a-kind collectibles that only Alamo Drafthouse can deliver.”