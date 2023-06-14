Alamo Drafthouse Announces Immersive Pop-Up for Wes Anderson’s ASTEROID CITY

Courtesy of Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

At a gala sneak preview event in lower Manhattan, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema and visionary director Wes Anderson lifted the curtain on an immersive Asteroid City experience, including a replica of the Arid Plains Meteorite, an alien-themed gift shop, an ‘Asteroid Day’ themed bar, a costume display, and multiple photo opportunities. The evening was capped off with an advance screening of the new film at Alamo Drafthouse Brooklyn, which was attended by special guests, including Wes Anderson, Adrian Brody, Jeffrey Wright, Rupert Friend, Stephen Park, Hope Davis, Jake Ryan, Jeff Goldblum, Jason Schwartzman, and Maya Hawke. After the show, they joined Tim League, Alamo Drafthouse Founder and Executive Chairman, for a live conversation about the film. The Q&A was also live streamed to other Advance Screenings at Alamo Drafthouse theaters across the country.

Fans who weren’t able to make the advance screenings can still have a unique Asteroid City experience at one of Alamo Drafthouse’s exclusive Chili Supper Screenings. Guests will enjoy a custom, pre-set menu, featuring chili, hotdogs, grilled cheese, themed popcorn, and the Dogfish Head beer collaboration, the Asteroid City Lager. Attendees will be encouraged to show their enthusiasm by dressing up as their favorite Wes Anderson character.

Fans can also take home a limited-edition Asteroid City lunchbox and thermos set when they pre-order their tickets online or via the Alamo Drafthouse app. The collectibles are also available for purchase at select Alamo Drafthouse theaters while supplies last. The immersive experience at Alamo Drafthouse Brooklyn is free and open to the public from June 13th to June 26th. Fans on the West Coast can visit the Landmark Theatres Sunset in Los Angeles for a special two-week Asteroid City pop-up experience beginning on Thursday, June 15th. Asteroid City opens at Alamo Drafthouse Brooklyn on June 16th before expanding to locations across the country on June 23rd.

“Leaning in and helping to spread the good word about films we love is our entire reason for existence at Alamo,” says Tim League, the founder of Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. “Anyone who loves cinema needs to watch Asteroid City. It’s vibrant, beautiful, funny, and downright enchanting.”