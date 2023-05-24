Alamo Drafthouse Announces Preview Screenings, Exclusive Tie-In Merchandise for ASTEROID CITY

Image courtesy Alamo Drafthouse

Texas-based dine-in chain Alamo Drafthouse has a slew of special events and tie-ins planned for the release of Focus Features’ Asteroid City, directed by Wes Anderson

Before Asteroid City releases in NYC and LA on June 16th, and nationwide on June 23rd, Alamo Drafthouse will hold exclusive advance screenings at theaters across the country on June 12th, making it the only place for fans to see the film early. Guests at Alamo’s Brooklyn location will also be treated to an appearance by Wes Anderson and cast for a live conversation after the screening. Attendees of other Alamo theaters will be able to enjoy the conversation via livestream. Asteroid City tickets are available at drafthouse.com/show/asteroid-city.

Alamo Drafthouse will also be expanding its selection of craft beers with an Asteroid City-themed beer from craft brewery Dogfish Head. Available at select Alamo Drafthouse locations, Asteroid City Lager is brewed with regenerative pilsner malt, tuxpeno corn malt, zuper saazer hops, and mid-20th century Pennsylvania lager yeast for a crisp, clean, and easy-drinking beer.

“The magical, whimsical worlds Wes Anderson has created in his movies have been touchstones for our off-centered brand throughout the years,” said Dogfish Head Brewer & Founder, Sam Calagione. “Wes’s work inspires us, and this vibrant and refreshing beer is a liquid celebration of this new frontier Wes and the whole team behind Asteroid City has created.”

Fans can also preorder a limited-edition lunchbox and thermos with custom Asteroid City art, sold exclusively with tickets from Alamo Drafthouse while supplies last. These items are only available for purchase online from Wednesday, May 24 to Thursday, June 15th, by 11:59 PM.

In addition to exclusive advance screenings, Alamo Drafthouse will hold special Chili Supper Screenings at select theaters during opening week of Asteroid City. Guests will enjoy a custom, pre-set menu for the screenings, featuring chili, hotdogs, grilled cheese, themed popcorn, and the Alamo Drafthouse/Dogfish Head beer collaboration, Asteroid City Lager. Attendees will be encouraged to show their enthusiasm by dressing up as their favorite Wes Anderson character.

“Karrie and I watched Bottle Rocket while building the very first Alamo and began over-performing on his films starting with Rushmore,” says Alamo Drafthouse founder and Executive Chairman Tim League. “For the entire history of Alamo, the launch of a new Wes Anderson film is cause for celebration. We cannot wait to savor the many delightful nuances of Asteroid City with the Alamo community.”