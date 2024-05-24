Alamo Drafthouse Announces Program Giving $5 Movie Tickets to Support Children’s Nonprofits

Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas has announced its Alamo ‘Family Summer Fun’ program, which includes $5 Alamo Kids Camp tickets supporting nonprofits, interactive Family Parties for some of the summer’s biggest releases, exclusive new merch for kids and adults, and a kid-approved menu in theaters.

The program has been implemented in order to support a different national charity benefiting children over the next three months. Every $5 ticket will support in St. Jude’s Research Hospital, June, Shoes That Fit in July, and Big Brothers Big Sisters in August. Guests can also give to the organizations directly by adding a $1, $3, or $5 donation to their online ticket order.

Alamo is screening live-action adaptations such as Matilda and Peter Pan, as well as classic animated films such as E.T. The Extra Terrestrial and The Land Before Time, and contemporary titles including the Spider-Verse movies and Minions

“Kids Camp has always been about giving families an affordable place to experience the magic of cinema,” Michael Kustermann, Alamo Drafthouse CEO said in a press release. “And the fact that we get to support these amazing organizations while doing that is exactly what Alamo Drafthouse is all about.”

These Alamo-exclusive screenings will pair themed props and take-home crafts for the upcoming family-friendly theatrical releases, including Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 and Illumination’s Despicable Me 4. Tickets and showtimes for these events can be found at drafthouse.com/movies/family-party.

Alamo is also releasing two branded shirts for purchase in adult and kid sizes. These new additions are available for purchase online at AlamoMart.com