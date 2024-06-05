Alamo Drafthouse Celebrates Pride Month with LGBTQ+ Film Lineup, Matched Donations To Point Foundation, And Pride Merch

Courtesy Alamo Drafthouse

While Alamo Drafthouse firmly believes in flying the rainbow flag year-round, it’s raising it a little higher for Pride at Alamo Drafthouse. All June, the Texas-based dine-in chain is celebrating the LGBTQ+ community by screening some essential queer cinema, matching up to $5,000 of guest donations to Point Foundation, and helping guests show their pride with branded apparel.

“Alamo Drafthouse has been and always will be a safe place for people, including the LGBTQ+ community, to share in their love of cinema,” shared Michael Kusterman, CEO of Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. “We could not be more proud to champion these films and support the vital work of organizations like Point Foundation.”

The Pride at Alamo Drafthouse programming series consists of a wide range of queer cinema titles, with both beloved classics and recent favorites in the lineup. Titles include The Birdcage; The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert; and Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!. Screenings of The Birdcage and Priscilla feature Alamo Drafthouse’s brunch menu, while Tie Me Up! is part of the chain’s Queer Film Theory 101 series, which takes in-depth looks at the queerest “straight” films ever produced. Tickets and showtimes are available at drafthouse.com/movies/pride-at-alamo-drafthouse.

Guests of these shows, and of any other show during the month of June, can directly support the LGBTQ+ community by adding a $1, $3, or $5 donation to Point Foundation, the nation’s largest LGBTQ scholarship fund, to their online ticket purchase. Alamo Drafthouse will match any donation made, up to $5,000.

The cinema company is also offering a line of Pride merch, including t-shirts in adult and kid sizes, a hat, and tote bags, all featuring exclusive, Alamo-designed art and available at AlamoMart.com while supplies last.

Alamo Drafthouse will also be stepping out of the theater to engage directly with the LGBTQ+ community at Pride parades. In Chicago, Alamo is teaming up with GRAB Magazine, the largest LGBTQ+ publication in the city, for a float in the annual Chicago Pride Parade. It will also participate in Austin, San Francisco, Washington, DC, Springfield, MO, and Laredo and Corpus Christi, TX’s Pride Parades during their respective Pride months.