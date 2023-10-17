Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Announces First-Ever Indiana Location

Courtesy of Alamo Drafthouse

Sojos Capital has announced plans to bring the first Alamo Drafthouse Cinema to Indiana as part of its master redevelopment plan of the city’s northwest side. A groundbreaking ceremony was held to celebrate the Austin, Texas based cinema-eatery’s entry into Indiana. Alamo Drafthouse’s new Indianapolis location will feature a 14-screen theater with nearly 1,000 seats located at the former Georgetown Cinema (3898 Lafayette Road Indianapolis, Ind. 46254). Future guests can expect a scratch-made food menu, local beers on tap, and craft cocktails all delivered to their seat by stealthy servers trained not to disrupt the movie. The location’s theme will pay tribute to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and racing films, which includes a nod to Tron on the building’s exterior.

Each auditorium will be equipped with digital 4K projection and surround sound. The theater will also feature a separate, full-service bar featuring craft cocktails, wine, and local craft beers on tap. The bar will serve as a place for guests to gather and share their love of film, along with hosting a variety of additional entertainment offerings celebrating all manner of pop culture, from themed trivia nights and competitive karaoke to unique TV and sports watch parties. The new theater is expected to open in Spring 2024.

Indianapolis cinephiles can enter to win a year of unlimited free movies for two through Alamo Drafthouse’s monthly subscription service, Season Pass. Entry can be obtained by joining Alamo Victory, the company’s free rewards program, and signing up for the Indianapolis newsletter.

“Alamo Drafthouse Cinema provides a unique, cool, and colorful experience that embraces the community and that goes to the heart of our vision,” said Fabio de la Cruz, the principal of Sojos Capital. “Alamo will bring new life and energy to the neighborhood. We are standing by our commitment to revitalize the northwest side neighborhood and are excited to start our first commercial project of many in the area.”

“We visit Indianapolis almost every year for Gencon, the truly epic annual tabletop gaming gathering,” said Alamo Drafthouse founder Tim League. “We’ve grown to really love this city over the years and are so excited to get to know and support the local film community in the years ahead!”