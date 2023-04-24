Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Announces the Promotion of Michael Kustermann as President

Michael Kustermann, Courtesy of Alamo Drafthouse

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema has announced that Michael Kustermann has been promoted to President from his position as Chief Experience Officer. Under Kustermann’s leadership, the company has made strides on key initiatives, including the digital and marketing team structure and talent development, a new Silent Service ordering platform, Alamo Season Pass, Rolling Roadshow, Fantastic Fest and culinary efforts. As President, Kustermann will take a larger role in supporting the organization to evolve and execute the strategic vision, accelerate key initiatives and further Alamo Drafthouse’s commitment to culture and engagement with their teammates. Michael will continue to report to chief executive officer Shelli Taylor and oversee the strategy, marketing & creative, product & digital, and development teams.

Comp location sales recovery vs 2019 outpaced the industry every month of 2022, and have continued this trend by double digits each month of 2023 YTD. For Q1 2023 vs Q1 2019, Alamo Drafthouse is also the only top 10 theater chain to be over 100% of 2019 recovery for system wide sales. A stable slate of films coupled with Alamo’s unique brand and guest experience is contributing to this success. In 2022, Alamo also reports programming more films than any other top 10 exhibitor, with 1200 different films, doubling the average.

Growth remains a healthy part of Alamo Drafthouse’s horizon, having opened 6 theaters since the pandemic in new markets like Chicago, St. Louis, and Washington DC, with more on the way including the company’s first location in Boston.

“With moviegoing coming back in force, Alamo Drafthouse is back in growth mode! Our plan is to bring the movies we love to movie lovers everywhere. Michael has been instrumental in rebuilding the company, and will now play a larger role in accelerating our growth. I am proud to have him as a partner in our future,” says Alamo Drafthouse CEO Shelli Taylor

“I have the great privilege of working with the best teammates in the exhibition industry who share a deep love of movies, that for me began as a child growing up in Antwerp, Belgium with a sister who opened the door to cinema. I am excited for the opportunity to further Alamo Drafthouse’s growth and mission to be the best damn cinema that ever was or will be,” says Alamo Drafthouse President Michael Kustermann.