Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Names Dana Pearson Chief Financial Officer and Alex Shullman Chief Product & Strategy Officer

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema has announced changes to its senior leadership team after promoting Dana Pearson to chief financial officer and Alex Shullman to chief product & strategy officer. Current CFO, Matt Vonderahe, is stepping down after four years in the position, but will remain through the end of the year to support the transition.

Dana Pearson first joined Alamo Drafthouse as a consultant in 2020 before permanently joining the team as the director of finance in 2021 and being promoted to vice president of finance in 2022. Under her time with the company, she has reinvented Alamo Drafthouse’s budgeting, financial analysis, treasury, insurance, and supply chain functions. Her deep well of experience and broad understanding of Alamo Drafthouse’s business model make her uniquely positioned to succeed in the role and help steer the cinema company to even greater success.

Alex Shullman joined the Alamo Drafthouse team as the vice president of product and digital experience in 2022 before transitioning to vice president of experience earlier this year. He officially assumed the role of chief product & strategy officer in September. His work has been invaluable in improving and innovating Alamo Drafthouse’s guest experience. With this promotion, he will play a larger role in the company’s overall strategy process and roadmap while continuing to streamline the digital and in-theater experience for guests.

These leadership changes come in the wake of a historic year for Alamo Drafthouse. Since the start of 2024, the cinema company has seen a record-breaking box office, joined the Sony family after its acquisition by Sony Pictures Entertainment, opened its first Florida theater, Alamo Drafthouse Naples, and will soon celebrate the opening of Alamo Drafthouse Indianapolis, its first Indiana location.

“Both Dana and Alex have proven themselves to be invaluable members of our team, and I can confidently say that Alamo Drafthouse will continue to grow and deliver the best possible experience for our guests under their leadership,” says Alamo Drafthouse CEO Michael Kustermann. “That’s not to say we won’t miss Matt, whose tenure as CFO has seen Alamo Drafthouse rise out of the pandemic to the commanding position we’re in today. We are a better and stronger company because of his time with us and he will be deeply missed.”

“After working with Matt for four years, I know I’ve got some big shoes to fill,” said Dana Pearson. “I am honored to lead Alamo through the next chapter, and I know with the amazing team we have we’re heading for a bright future.”

“The thing that has struck me about Alamo Drafthouse since day one has been the passion of our team and our guests,” said Alex Shullman. “We are and always have been committed to preserving and elevating the cinema experience because it’s what we love. Being able to share that love with our guests is amazing, and I’m excited to keep building on that core experience.”