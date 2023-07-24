Alamo Drafthouse Cinema to Open First Florida Location in Naples in Early 2024

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema announced Monday its first Florida theater, Alamo Drafthouse Naples. The Austin-based cinema/eatery will be taking over the space from Silverspot Cinema and plans to have the theater fully converted and open to guests by early 2024, with a theme celebrating cinema’s greatest golf films.

In celebration of its first Florida location, Alamo Drafthouse will also be giving away a free year-long, two-person subscription to Alamo Season Pass – its monthly subscription service which entitles subscribers to one free movie per day. Sweepstakes rules and entry can be found here, while more information on Alamo Season Pass can be found here.

The new Alamo Drafthouse Naples will be located in a 33,652 sq. ft. space in Mercato, a high-end, mixed-use retail center. It will feature 11 auditoriums updated with approximately 650 newly-installed luxury recliner seats and 4K digital projection. Parking will be free and easily accessible at a parking deck located behind the theater.

“We’re really excited not only to provide a great cinema experience for the area, but to introduce everything that makes us different from other theaters in the Sunshine State,” Alamo Drafthouse CEO Michael Kusterman said in a press release. “We can’t divulge the details yet, but we have some very fun plans for this location that are inspired by the area and many great films we love.”

Alamo Drafthouse ranked #12 on Boxoffice PRO‘s Giants of Exhibition 2023 listing of North America’s largest exhibition circuits, with 315 screens at 38 sites.