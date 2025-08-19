Alamo Drafthouse Cinema to Bring DOWNTON ABBEY to Beverly Hills

Courtesy of Alamo Drafthouse

On Thursday, September 11th Alamo Drafthouse’s experiential cinema brand, Rolling Roadshow, will host an opulent opening night celebration of Focus Features’ new film Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale at the Virginia Robinson Gardens & Estate in Beverly Hills, CA. Presented by Sony Honda Mobility’s AFEELA 1, the screening event will include a Downton Abbey-inspired English dinner and themed cocktails, exclusive mansion and garden tours, themed photo ops and commemorative keepsakes, a costume gala with live music, and a live Q&A with members of the cast. Tickets are on sale now and extremely limited.

The gala will commence with a themed dinner and drinks inspired by the film’s iconic characters and accompanied by live music and dancing. Guests will also be treated to guided tours of the mansion and picturesque garden, setting the stage for an immersive Downton experience. In advance of the screening of the film, attendees will enjoy an intimate live Q&A with cast members. Guests are encouraged to dress in themed costumes or cocktail party attire to fully embrace the spirit of the evening. As a commemorative gift, each ticket includes an exclusive, limited-edition Downton Abbey teacup and saucer set—perfect for fans and collectors alike.

Built in 1911, the six-acre Virginia Robinson Gardens was once the residence of retail giants Virginia and Harry Robinson of the J.W. Robinson Co. Department Store. This cultural jewel occupies an illustrious place in history as the first luxury estate built in Beverly Hills. Today, it is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and features a breathtaking display garden, mansion, and pool pavilion.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale opens in theaters on September 12th, and Alamo Drafthouse will be hosting Fancy Dress screenings opening weekend where guests can don their elegant themed costumes and receive fun prizes to celebrate the release. The film is the cinematic return of the global phenomenon created by Julian Fellowes, following the Crawley family and their staff as they enter the 1930s. As the beloved cast of characters navigates how to lead Downton Abbey into the future, they must embrace change and welcome a new chapter.

“For twenty-five years, Rolling Roadshow has immersed film lovers in their favorite movies in spectacular fashion, but this is by far our most elegant production yet,” says Chaya Rosenthal, Alamo Drafthouse’s chief marketing officer. “Our guests have always shown a deep love for Downton Abbey, selling out shows and enthusiastically turning out for Fancy Dress screenings, and this is the perfect way to honor that passion – an opulent, immersive experience worthy of the Crawleys.”