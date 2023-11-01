Alamo Drafthouse Cinema to Open First Boston Location on November 17th

Courtesy of Alamo Drafthouse Cinema

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema has announced that its first New England location, Alamo Drafthouse Seaport, will be opening its doors to guests on November 17th. The theater’s standalone bar, The Press Room, will also make its Boston debut. During the soft opening period running from November 17th to November 22nd, guests will also enjoy a 20% discount on select menu items and scratch-and-win cards for a chance to win prizes with every visit. Movie fans can also sign up for Alamo Season Pass, a monthly subscription service that offers up to one movie per day. Any Boston guest that joins between November 1st and February 1st, 2024, will get their second month free.

Alamo Drafthouse Seaport is a 10-screen theater with 780 seats and will feature a diverse array of films and events, a made-from-scratch food and beverage menu, and luxury recliner seating throughout every auditorium. The new theater is located at 60 Seaport Blvd. in the South Boston Waterfront’s new Seaport Square development, a living, dining, retail, and entertainment hub. Each auditorium will be equipped with digital 4K projection and surround sound, and fully outfitted with luxury recliners. Continuing the company’s commitment to preserving 35mm, Alamo Drafthouse Boston Seaport will also feature 35mm changeover projection so that both classic films and new releases can be experienced in celluloid.

Alamo Drafthouse Seaport’s full-service bar, The Press Room, displays a collection of original cinema newspaper advertising printing blocks from the 1930s to the 1980s. Guests are encouraged to take a self-guided tour in order to learn all about how newspapers were designed and printed and how movie advertising and graphic design evolved over the span of 50 years. The collection comes to life when the original 1940 Vandercook No. 4 proof press is inked up and skilled printmakers give guests a glimpse into a bygone era when you learned what movies were playing by opening the daily newspaper..

“This theater has been in the works for a long time, and to see it become this really unique space for Boston film fans to celebrate cinema together, we just couldn’t be more excited,” said Michael Kustermann, the chief executive officer of Alamo Drafthouse. “Boston has an awesome movie history, it’s an amazing city, and we’re honored to add something to that legacy that we think our guests are really going to enjoy.”

“Boston is a city that loves movies, loves food, and loves interesting and excellent things to do, and we want to add to all of them with the opening of Alamo Drafthouse Seaport,” said Alex Shebar, the Alamo Drafthouse East Coast community marketing manager. “The outpouring of support we’ve gotten over social media and at the local events we’ve already held has been overwhelming. Now the doors are almost open and we’re as psyched as you are.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Alamo Drafthouse to Seaport and be home to its first Boston location. It’s a best-in-class theater that brings movies and dining together to create an all around exceptional and fun experience for everyone,” says Ariel Foxman, the general manager of Seaport Boston WS Development.