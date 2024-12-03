Alamo Drafthouse Cinema to Open Two New Theaters in San Francisco Bay Area

Alamo Drafthouse Valley Fair, Courtesy of Alamo Drafthouse

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema continues to expand with the announcement of two new San Francisco Bay theaters, the Alamo Drafthouse Mountain View and Alamo Drafthouse Westfield Valley Fair. The new locations join the existing Alamo Drafthouse New Mission (opened in 2015) and will be taking over spaces from ShowPlace ICON. The Austin-based cinema-eatery plans to have the theaters fully converted and open to guests by Summer 2025. Updates to the theaters will include premium, reclining leather seats, a revamped culinary and bar experience, and immersive themes unique to each location.

The new Alamo Drafthouse Mountain View will be located in a 64,500 sq. ft. space in The Village at San Antonio Center, a high-end, mixed-use retail center. It will feature 10 auditoriums updated with approximately 1,100 luxury recliner seats. The Alamo Drafthouse Westfield Valley Fair will be located in a 62,228 sq. ft. space at Westfield Valley Fair, an upscale shopping center in the heart of Silicon Valley. It will feature 10 auditoriums with approximately 1,500 luxury recliner seats. Both locations will feature 4K digital projection and immersive Dolby Atmos sound systems. In celebration of its expansion in the Bay Area, Alamo Drafthouse will also be giving away five free, yearlong, two-person subscriptions to Alamo Season Pass – its monthly subscription service which entitles subscribers to one free movie per day.

“By 2025 we’ll have been in San Francisco for 10 years, and this feels like the perfect way to celebrate the decade of support and enthusiasm we’ve received from Bay Area film fans,” says Alamo Drafthouse CEO Michael Kusterman. “It’s an area we love that has shown us a lot of love back, and we’re thrilled to be able to expand and provide our unique experience to more people.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to roll out the red carpet for Alamo Drafthouse at The Village at San Antonio Center,” said David Sternberg, the west region head of Brookfield Properties. “Their creative approach to both film and food is sure to be a hit with our community in Mountain View, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone to their grand opening next spring.”

“Alamo Drafthouse’s innovative cinema experience perfectly complements Westfield Valley Fair’s commitment to providing an array of premium, diverse offerings for our guests,” said Colin Shaughnessy, the executive vice president and director of US leasing at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield. “Valley Fair has established itself as a one-stop destination for the best in retail, dining, and leisure, and the introduction of Alamo Drafthouse—with its emphasis on delicious food, local draft beers, craft cocktails, and signature programming—is a natural fit. As we continue to elevate our guest experience and reinforce our status as a premier Northern California destination, we look forward to bringing this best-in-class movie-going experience to our visitors.”