Alamo Drafthouse Downtown Brooklyn Completes Major Upgrade and Expansion

Photo by Martin Betz

Alamo Drafhouse’s has completed the upgrade and expansion of its Brooklyn location, providing guests with new recliner seats, five new auditoriums, upgraded projection, and additional restrooms.

“I’m thrilled to say that Downtown Brooklyn is now the state-of-the-art theater that our inspiring and passionate NYC community deserves,” said Michael Kustermann, Alamo Drafthouse CEO. “This theater means a great deal to our company, and I know it means a lot to our guests. These upgrades allow us to do more of what we love, which is playing awesome movies for the coolest fans in the world.”

Originally opened in Downtown Brooklyn’s City Point complex in 2016 with just seven screens, Alamo Drafthouse Brooklyn’s five new auditoriums add 256 new seats for a total of 978, all of which are leather recliners equipped with personal swivel tables. Each auditorium has also been outfitted with laser projectors, with RealD 3D, 70mm, and 35mm capabilities on select screens.

It has been a busy summer for Alamo Drafthouse. In June, the chain announced that they would be reopening six locations—five in Dallas, one in Minnesota—that were shuttered earlier that month after the franchisee that owned and operated them declared Chapter 7 bankruptcy earlier in the month. Alamo plans to reopen all six locations later in August. In even bigger news, in June the purchase of Alamo Drafthouse by Sony Pictures Entertainment was announced, an historic development that will put Alamo under Sony’s experiential “Sony Pictures Experiences” division.