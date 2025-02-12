Alamo Drafthouse Launches CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD-Themed Menu

Courtesy of Alamo Drafthouse



Alamo Drafthouse is launching a special superhero-sized Captain America: Brave New World menu to celebrate the Marvel release. With bold flavors befitting the Star Spangled Avenger and his fiery monster pal, the super soldier spread is available from February 11th through March 3rd.

Menu items include the Fully Equipped Dog–a smoked brisket hot dog with housemade pulled pork and topped with dill pickle pimento cheese, BBQ sauce, and crispy fried onions. Served on a toasted bun with fries and ketchup, it’s a hero worthy hot dog. The ﻿SHIELD Spinach Salad is a powerful mix of fresh greens that combines spice-roasted beets, spinach, arugula, roasted pistachios, and caramelized goat cheese crumbles, all tossed in a roasted cherry tomato-honey mustard dressing.

Zero-proof cocktails include the Red Hot Punch, a spicy mix of Ritual Tequila Alternative, Monin strawberry purée, lime juice, club soda, and firewater bitters, while the Super Soldier Serum is powered by Red Bull tropical, Liber & Co. ginger syrup, and lime juice.