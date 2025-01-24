Alamo Drafthouse Launches Collab With Slime Brand PeachyBbies Collab For Exclusive DOG MAN Merch

Courtesy Alamo Drafthouse

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema and premium slime brand PeachyBbies are launching a collaboration set to debut alongside DreamWorks Animation’s Dog Man, hitting theaters on Friday, January 31. While supplies last, guests attending Saturday, February 1st shows at select Alamo Drafthouse locations can receive an exclusive Alamo Drafthouse x PeachyBbies Dog Man Super Slime at the box office for free with their Dog Man ticket. The Dog Man Super Slime will only be available in-person at Alamo Drafthouse’s Saturday, Feb 1st screenings of Dog Man.

“We’re obsessed with new and memorable experiences at Alamo Drafthouse, and this partnership with PeachyBbies brings that spirit to life in a new and tactile and exciting way,” said CMO Chaya Rosenthal of Alamo Drafthouse.

This limited-edition Dog Man Super Slime will only be available in-person (while supplies last) at Saturday, February 1 screenings of the film in the following Alamo Drafthouse markets:

Austin (Lakeline, Mueller, Slaughter)

New York City (Brooklyn, Lower Manhattan, Staten Island)

Boston

San Antonio (Stone Oak)

Raleigh

Denver (Westminster, Littleton)

Naples

Dallas (Cedars, Lake Highlands)

Charlottesville

DC (Crystal City)

El Paso (East El Paso)

Springfield

Corpus Christi

Laredo

Dog Man, based on a popular offshoot of Dav Pilkey’s young readers Captain Underpants franchise, centers on a police dog and his human police officer who, when injured on the job, are saved by a surgery that fuses the two together, turning them into the crime-fighting superhero Dog Man.