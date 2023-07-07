Alamo Drafthouse Menu Update Launching Nationwide Friday

New menu items. Image courtesy: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema unveiled menu updates Friday, including brand-new items, expanded vegetarian and vegan options, a revamped beer and cocktail program, and multiple limited-time options for the summer movie season.

New and returning menu items include:

Hellfire burger with hot pepper cheese, reaper pepper mayo, caramelized onion, blue cheese, and garlic aioli

Wings with three sauces to choose from: buffalo, “Really Hot Reaper,” and sweet gochujang

Brussels sprouts, bacon, and goat cheese pizza, with caramelized onions and truffle parmesan

Alamo Bowl: a vegan option with brown rice, quinoa, baby arugula, roasted sweet potato, black beans, cherry tomato, avocado, roasted pecans, and serrano-lime dressing

Fried pickle spears

In addition to the changes to the permanent menu, Alamo Drafthouse has also added several new limited-time offerings:

Spicy ranch popcorn

Golden wings with tangy gold sauce, blue cheese dressing, and celery

Avocado chicken salad sandwich with spinach, grilled tomatoes, pickled red onion, celery, and avocado-lemon dressing on a toasted ciabatta bun

The “To Serve & To Fizz Shake” of vanilla ice cream blended with strawberry and pineapple, topped with whipped cream and hot honey

Alamo Drafthouse has also added a few limited-time menu options tied to specific movies.

Two drinks are inspired by July’s Barbie and will be featured on a special themed menu for select Barbie event screenings:

Dream Summer ‘59, a non-alcoholic highball with strawberry, lemon, and ginger

Dream Summer ‘80, the same drink but with Tito’s Handmade Vodka

Five menu items inspired by June’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, available at Alamo Drafthouse screenings of the film through July 26:

The Henry Dog: bacon-wrapped hot dog, spicy carrot relish, lemon-garlic aioli, fresh cucumber, and pickled jalapeno in a buttered bun

The BBQ Pizza of the Pulled Pork: smoked pulled pork, BBQ sauce, mozzarella, roasted corn, cherry tomatoes, red and green onion on a scratch-made thin crust.

Whip at a Gun Fight Shake: vanilla ice cream, orange, toasted coconut, whipped cream, and orange zest

Gem of Ra cocktail: Exotico Blanco Tequila, Liber & Co. Grenadine, apple juice, and lemon-lime soda topped with a cherry

Non-alcoholic Monkey Brain Punch: Liber & Co Grenadine, apple juice, and lemon-lime soda topped with a cherry

“Our dining experience has always gone hand-in-hand with our cinema experience,” Alamo Drafthouse Cinema’s Director of Food and Beverage Trish Eichelberger said in a press release. “We’re just as excited as our guests to see the original fried pickles back on the menu, and we always want to be as inclusive as possible so we’re really proud of our expanded vegan and vegetarian options.”

Alamo Drafthouse is also planning a featurette trailer detailing what went on behind the scenes to bring “The Invasion of the Mega Menu” to theaters, with a teaser of the video available to watch now: