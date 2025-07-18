Alamo Drafthouse Partners with Sony Interactive Entertainment on “Way of the Samurai” Series to Celebrate Release of GHOST OF YŌTEI On Playstation 5

Image courtesy Alamo Drafthouse

This August, Alamo Drafthouse is partnering with Sony Interactive Entertainment on a film retrospective, special menu, and exclusive popcorn bucket inspired by the upcoming video game Ghost of Yōtei, releasing on October 2, 2025 for PlayStation5. Developed by Sucker Punch Productions and set 300 years after the critically acclaimed video game, Ghost of Tsushima, Ghost of Yōtei is a standalone experience set in 1600s rural Japan.

To bring film lovers into the cinematic world of vengeance, and swordplay, Alamo Drafthouse will present a brand new curated series called Way of the Samurai. From August 2nd through September 4th, select Alamo Drafthouse theaters will showcase five iconic samurai films that define the genre

LADY SNOWBLOOD (1973, dir. Toshiya Fujita) – A blood-soaked tale of revenge that influenced KILL BILL and countless others.

LONE WOLF AND CUB: SWORD OF VENGEANCE (1972, dir. Kenji Misumi) – A brutal, beautiful saga of a disgraced samurai and his infant son on a path of vengeance.

THE TALE OF ZATOICHI (1962, dir. Kenji Misumi) – The first installment of the legendary blind swordsman series.

13 ASSASSINS (2011, dir. Takashi Miike) – A modern epic of strategy and sacrifice that redefined large-scale action.

RAN (1985, dir. Akira Kurosawa) – The master’s sweeping tragedy of power, madness, and betrayal.

Each screening will feature an exclusive Ghost of Yōtei-inspired menu, featuring appetizers, desserts, and cocktails crafted to complement the mood and mythology of the films:

Togarishai Shishito Peppers – Roasted shishitos, sesame togarashi crunch, yuzu aioli

– Roasted shishitos, sesame togarashi crunch, yuzu aioli Samurai Slice Pizza – Grilled chicken, pineapple, bacon, red onion, marinara and mozzarella topped with Truffle Parmesan and fresh basil on a thin crust.

– Grilled chicken, pineapple, bacon, red onion, marinara and mozzarella topped with Truffle Parmesan and fresh basil on a thin crust. Mango Matcha Shake – A creamy fusion of mango, strawberry, and matcha topped with whipped cream.

– A creamy fusion of mango, strawberry, and matcha topped with whipped cream. Midori & Rye – Rittenhouse Rye, Midori, basil honey syrup, lemon.

– Rittenhouse Rye, Midori, basil honey syrup, lemon. Yuzu Gin Spritz – Uncle Val’s Gin, Monin Yuzu Purée, ginger beer, lime.

Guests can also bring a piece of the series home with them via the exclusive Ghost of Yōtei Popcorn Bucket, a 100-ounce collectible container modeled after a traditional Japanese rice basket. The bucket is available for pre-sale starting July 17th and can also be purchased at participating theaters beginning August 2nd.