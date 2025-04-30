Alamo Drafthouse to Debut Great Bites Summer-Long Shark Celebration

Courtesy of Alamo Drafthouse

From the shores of Lake Travis to the beaches of Martha’s Vineyard, this summer Alamo Drafthouse Cinema will launch Great Bites, a season-long celebration of creature cinema, starting with 50th anniversary celebrations of the one that started it all, Steven Spielberg’s iconic Jaws. Events include Alamo Drafthouse’s fan favorite Movie Parties, the return of the fan-favorite Jaws on the Water event, and a Rolling Roadshow screening in Martha’s Vineyard with live orchestral accompaniment. The Jaws Movie Party and Jaws on the Water in Texas are both presented by the Texas Lottery in celebration of its Jaws-inspired scratch ticket, available June 2nd at local Texas Lottery retailers.

Since 2002, Rolling Roadshow has been putting on a one-of-a-kind summer event that made CNN ask, “Could there possibly be any scarier way to watch Jaws?” Jaws on the Water is an immersive screening experience where a huge inflatable outdoor screen is placed at the water’s edge with intrepid viewers watching the movie while floating in inner tubes. As everyone watches Chief Brody and crew on the hunt for the Great White, floaters might feel something tug on their toes as scuba divers provide an added thrill to the proceedings. The evening concludes with an epic finale that coincides with a particularly explosive moment in the film.

Alamo’s Great Bites fun goes even deeper than that, with an exclusive screening of IFC Films and Shudder’s shark horror thriller Dangerous Animals screening for the first time on the water ahead of its nationwide theatrical release on June 6th. Additionally, there will be a curated repertory series highlighting the gnarliest creatures from the depths of cinema history.

For those who want an interactive Jaws experience while staying on dry land, the signature Jaws Movie Party is coming to Alamo Drafthouse locations nationwide. In addition to seeing the movie on the big screen, guests can participate in a contest and receive exclusive props to help bring Jaws to life, including a shark fin hat, yellow drink floatie and more. Screenings will also have a special Jaws-themed menu that’s exclusive to the Movie Party screenings and available only at Alamo Drafthouse.

Alamo Drafthouse’s Rolling Roadshow is presenting a screening of Jaws in Concert in partnership with Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce, on Martha’s Vineyard, the filming location for the fictional Amity Island, at Winnetu Oceanside Resort, accompanied by a live score performed by the Cape Cod symphony, New England cuisine including lobster rolls and clam chowder, photo ops, and limited edition Jaws 50th anniversary merch.

Jaws on the Water

June 7th and 21st, July 12th and 26th at Volente Beach Resort and Waterpark in Leander, TX

June – August at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema locations nationwide

Saturday, June 21st at Winnetu Oceanside Resort

July 1 – July 30 at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema locations in Texas

See the best of other shark-inspired films on the big screen in the Great Bites film series, presented by the Texas Lottery. Piranha (1978), The Shallows (2016), Alligator (1980), Deep Blue Sea (1999), and Grizzly (1976) are screening at Alamo Drafthouse locations across Texas from July 1st to 30th.

Saturday, May 31st at Volente Beach Resort and Waterpark in Austin, TX

IFC Films and Shudder’s anticipated Dangerous Animals will screen in the mode of the on the water experience, with guests watching the film while floating in the (presumably) shark-free waters of Lake Travis at the Volente Beach Resort. The event will include a live Q&A with filmmaker Sean Byrne and star Hassie Harrison.

“Whether you’re floating on the water, sitting in a theater, or standing on the very shores of the filming location of Amity Island from Jaws, we’re creating unforgettable experiences for fans all summer long,” said Michael Kustermann, the chief executive officer of Alamo Drafthouse Cinema.