Alamo Drafthouse Becomes Silver Sponsors with Suicide Prevention Nonprofit The Trevor Project

After multiple fundraising campaigns and thousands of dollars in direct donations, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema announced that it has become Silver Sponsors with The Trevor Project, a leading suicide prevention organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer young people.

Through a combination of ticket add-on sales, merchandise sales, and direct contributions, the cinema company has raised $58,891 to support The Trevor Project in its ongoing efforts to end suicide.

The majority of funds were raised during the cinema’s Pride at Alamo Drafthouse campaign, a Pride Month celebration that featured custom merchandise, community events, and a screening series celebrating themed films. Guests were encouraged to add a donation to their ticket purchase, with Alamo Drafthouse matching a portion of the overall contribution.

In addition, $5 from every merchandise item sold went directly to The Trevor Project. Alamo Drafthouse ran a similar promotion for Transgender Day of Visibility earlier in the year, with custom merchandise available in theaters supporting the nonprofit.

Alamo Drafthouse will continue its fundraising efforts for The Trevor Project throughout August by giving guests the opportunity to add a $1, $3, or $5 donation to their ticket purchase.

On August 12th, Alamo Drafthouse will also be participating in the Austin Pride Parade in partnership with MGM and the upcoming Drafthouse Recommends title, Bottoms. Alamo teammates will ride a bus through the parade themed after the queer-centric high school comedy from writer/director Emma Seligman, with giveaways for attendees.

“One of our core values is to Do The Right Thing, and supporting organizations like The Trevor Project definitely falls under that,” Alamo Drafthouse CEO Michael Kustermann said in a press release. “If our contribution has a positive effect on just one person’s life in even a small way, it will have been more than worth it.”

“I think it’s really important to stress that a large portion of these contributions came directly from our guests,” Alamo Drafthouse Founder and Executive Chairman Tim League added in the same press release. “Cinema is for everyone. We always strive to be as welcoming and inclusive as possible, and I think that attitude has fostered a community of empathetic people all connected by their love of cinema that we’re very proud of.”