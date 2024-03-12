Alamo Drafthouse Unveils HappyLand Movie-Themed Mini Golf

Courtesy of Alamo Drafthouse

The nine-hole mini golf course will be located in the lobby of Alamo Drafthouse Naples, the cinema company’s upcoming Naples, FL, location. HappyLand will combine a bar and lounge with a nine-hole mini golf course for all-in-one fun. The course’s nine holes are inspired by favorite films, each one featuring a different Hollywood creature incorporated into the putting challenge. Guests can expect to start tap-tap-tapping it in at HappyLand when Alamo Drafthouse Naples opens later this spring.

HappyLand will feature a full bar with 24 beers on tap and a golf-themed signature cocktail list, including an alcohol-free option called the Victory Lap. Riptide Brewing Co., a local Naples brewery, is also offering their Olde Naples Blonde Ale under a private label named Chubbs’ 19th Hole Blonde Ale. Inspired by the iconic character from Happy Gilmore, portrayed by the late Carl Weathers, a custom tap handle in the shape of Chubbs’ wooden hand is being developed in honor of the actor. The lounge and mini golf course will also be available to rent for events, parties, and screenings, with multiple HD TVs and room for 50 people.

HappyLand opens 30 minutes before the first movie each day and closes just after the start of the final show of the evening. Guests can start a round by purchasing a token from the concierge and redeeming it at a golf ball vending machine. Tokens cost $7 for adults, $5 for kids (15 and under), and every $20 spent at the HappyLand bar earns guests a free token. Play is open to all guests age 3 and up.

In celebration of its first Florida location, Alamo Drafthouse will also be giving away a free year-long, two-person subscription to Alamo Season Pass – its monthly subscription service which entitles subscribers to one movie per day and a year of free mini golf. Any Naples film fan that joins Season Pass will receive their second month free. The offer will only be available to Alamo Drafthouse Naples guests for a limited time after the grand opening.

The new Alamo Drafthouse Naples will be located in a 33,652-square-foot space in Mercato, a high-end, mixed-use retail center. It will feature 11 auditoriums updated with approximately 650 newly-installed luxury recliner seats and 4k digital projection. In addition to showing all the latest blockbusters, indie films, and gems from around the world, Alamo Drafthouse Naples will continue the exhibitor’s long tradition of repertory programming and memorable live events.

“Naples is a golfer’s paradise, so we knew we had to do something special there for our first Florida location,” says Alamo Drafthouse CEO Michael Kustermann. “HappyLand will be a unique venue for our guests to relax, enjoy a few drinks, and hit golf balls into an alligator’s mouth – we couldn’t be more excited about it!”

“We were keen on bringing a unique, over-the-top entertainment addition to the already exceptional cinema experience that is Alamo,” said Adam Schwegman, partner and executive vice president of leasing at North American Properties (NAP). “HappyLand will be the cherry on top, making it a true hole-in-one destination for the Naples community.”