All the BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE Movie Merch On Sale at Cinemas

Exhibition News • Boxoffice Staff • September 05 2024
Courtesy of Warner Bros

Tim Burton and Michael Keaton reunite for the long-awaited sequel to Burton’s 1988 horror comedy. 36 years after the original film, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice unleashes in theaters and IMAX nationwide this weekend. The juice is officially loose and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice merch is already crawling into some of North America’s largest cinema chains.

AMC Theatres

Courtesy of AMC Theatres
Courtesy of AMC Theatres
Courtesy of AMC Theatres


Regal

Courtesy of Regal Cinemas


Cinemark

Courtesy of Cinemark


Marcus Theatres

Courtesy of Marcus Theatres


B & B Theatres

Courtesy of B&B Theatres


Harkins Theatres

Courtesy of Harkins Theatres


Emagine Entertainment

Courtesy of Emagine Entertainment
Courtesy of Emagine Entertainmen
Courtesy of Emagine Entertainmen
Courtesy of Emagine Entertainmen
Courtesy of Emagine Entertainmen


Alamo Drafthouse Cinema

Courtesy of Alamo Drafthouse
Courtesy of Warner Bros

