All THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Movie Merch on Sale at Cinemas

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is poised to reignite Marvel’s first family under the Disney banner, with advanced ticket sales breaking records in the first steps to box office glory. As opening weekend approaches, theaters across the country are rolling out limited-edition merch for Marvel and movie fans. From retro-futuristic collectibles to wearable exclusives, moviegoers are invited to suit up this summer and blast off with the Fantastic Four when the film arrives in theaters on July 25th.

According to the synopsis, Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps takes place in a 1960s-inspired, retro­futuristic world and introduces Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet. They must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic herald, the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). The Fantastic Four: First Steps is directed by Matt Shakman and produced by Kevin Feige.

AMC Theatres

Regal

Cinemark

Marcus Theatres

B & B Theatres

Harkins Theatres

Emagine Entertainment

CMX Cinemas

Alamo Drafthouse