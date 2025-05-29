All the KARATE KID: LEGENDS Movie Merch on Sale at Cinemas

Courtesy of Emagine Entertainment

As the summer box office season continues to kick into gear, moviegoers can practice their snacking skills with merch inspired by Sony Pictures’ Karate Kid: Legends, in theaters on May 30th.

According to the synopsis, when kung fu prodigy Li Fong (Ben Wang) relocates to New York City with his mother, he attracts unwanted attention from a formidable local karate champion. Driven by a desire to defend himself, Li embarks on a journey to enter the ultimate karate competition. Guided by the wisdom of his kung fu teacher, Mr. Han (Jackie Chan), and the legendary Karate Kid, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Li merges their unique styles to prepare for an epic martial arts showdown.



Cinemark

Courtesy of Cinemark



Marcus Theatres

Courtesy of Marcus Theatres



Harkins Theatres

Courtesy of Harkins



Santikos Entertainment

Courtesy of Santikos Entertainment



Emagine Entertainment

Courtesy of Emagine Entertainment



CMX Cinemas