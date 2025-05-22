All the LILO & STITCH Movie Merch on Sale at Cinemas

Exhibition News • Boxoffice Staff • May 22 2025
Courtesy of Regal

Get ready to say “aloha” to your new favorite movie merch. As Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch hangs ten in theaters over Memorial Day weekend, audiences can bring Stitch home with exclusive merchandise only available in theaters. Inspired by the film’s lush Hawaiian setting, there’s plenty to choose from, including tropical-themed popcorn buckets and collectible drinkware featuring the lovable little blue wrecking ball.

Disney’s Lilo & Stitch is a celebration of family, friendship, and finding your place in the world. Directed by Oscar-nominee Dean Fleischer Camp (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On) and introducing Maia Kealoha as Lilo, the fresh reimagining of the 2002 animated classic brings Stitch’s iconic chaos and heart to life. Lilo & Stitch surfs into theaters on May 23rd.

AMC Theatres

Courtesy of AMC


Regal

Courtesy of Regal
Courtesy of Regal
Courtesy of Regal


Cinemark

Courtesy of Cinemark


Marcus Theatres

Courtesy of Marcus Theatres


B&B Theatres

Courtesy B&B Theatres


Santikos Entertainment

Courtesy of Santikos


CMX Cinemas

Courtesy of CMX


Alamo Drafthouse

Courtesy of Alamo
Courtesy of Regal

Share this post

News Stories