All the LILO & STITCH Movie Merch on Sale at Cinemas

Courtesy of Regal

Get ready to say “aloha” to your new favorite movie merch. As Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch hangs ten in theaters over Memorial Day weekend, audiences can bring Stitch home with exclusive merchandise only available in theaters. Inspired by the film’s lush Hawaiian setting, there’s plenty to choose from, including tropical-themed popcorn buckets and collectible drinkware featuring the lovable little blue wrecking ball.

Disney’s Lilo & Stitch is a celebration of family, friendship, and finding your place in the world. Directed by Oscar-nominee Dean Fleischer Camp (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On) and introducing Maia Kealoha as Lilo, the fresh reimagining of the 2002 animated classic brings Stitch’s iconic chaos and heart to life. Lilo & Stitch surfs into theaters on May 23rd.

AMC Theatres

Courtesy of AMC



Regal

Courtesy of Regal

Courtesy of Regal

Courtesy of Regal



Cinemark

Courtesy of Cinemark



Marcus Theatres

Courtesy of Marcus Theatres



B&B Theatres

Courtesy B&B Theatres



Santikos Entertainment

Courtesy of Santikos



CMX Cinemas

Courtesy of CMX



Alamo Drafthouse