All the MOANA 2 Movie Merch on Sale at Cinemas

Disney surprised exhibitors earlier this year when CEO Bob Iger announced that the project–originally developed as a series for Disney+–was pivoting to a theatrical sequel. The 2016 hit Moana ($248.7M domestic/$643.3M global) holds the record for the most-streamed filmed on the platform, setting the sequel up for a new generation of fans to experience the heroine on the big screen. As Moana 2 arrives over the Thanksgiving holiday, moviegoers sailing into cinemas can enjoy this exclusive movie merch at some of North America’s largest cinema chains.
