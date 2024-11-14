All the RED ONE Movie Merch on Sale at Cinemas

Christmas is coming early this year at cinemas nationwide with the Amazon/MGM Studios release of Red One. The big budget holiday comedy stars Dwayne Johnson, who reteams with Jumanji director Jake Kasdan. After Santa Claus is kidnapped, the North Pole’s Head of Security (Johnson) enlists a bounty hunter (Evans) on a secret mission to save Christmas. Now available at some of North America’s largest cinema chains, moviegoers can get into the holiday spirit with these festive merchandise offerings.
Share this post