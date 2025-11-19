All the WICKED: FOR GOOD Movie Merch on Sale at Cinemas

Exhibition News • Boxoffice Staff • November 19 2025
Courtesy of Cineplex

Green goes good with pink… Last year’s global cinematic sensation returns with the conclusion of the beloved musical. Poised to outshine its predecessor, fans are eager to return to Oz and enjoy the story’s end on the big screen. According to the synopsis, the final chapter of the untold story of the witches of Oz follows an estranged Elphaba and Glinda living with the consequences of their choices. Whether by broom or by bubble, fly into a theater near you for exclusive Wicked: For Good merch at some of North America’s largest cinema chains. Wicked: For Good opens in theaters on November 21 from Universal Pictures.

AMC Theatres

Regal

Cinemark

Cineplex

Marcus Theatres

Harkins Theatres

Santikos Entertainment

Alamo Drafthouse

NCG Cinemas

