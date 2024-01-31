AMC Announces Exclusive Theatrical Run of KISS THE FUTURE Documentary

Courtesy of AMC Entertainment

AMC Theatres and Fifth Season have reached a deal to release Kiss the Future, a documentary that premiered at Berlinale and opened the Tribeca Film Festival in 2023. Directed by Nenad Cicin-Sain and produced by Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, and Sarah Anthony, the film will debut at select US AMC locations beginning Friday, February 23rd for a full theatrical run. The doc features Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, Christiane Amanpour, and Bill Clinton.

Based on the memoir Fools Rush In by Bill Carter, the doc tells a story of defiance amid the 1990s siege of Sarajevo during the Bosnian War. The film focuses on a vibrant underground community who used music and art to effect change and garner global attention by ultimately inspiring an American aid worker to reach out to band U2 to help raise awareness of the devastating conflict. Kiss the Future follows the band’s promise to perform a post-war concert, which came to fruition when U2 played to over 45,000 local fans in a liberated city, a show that lives on as a joyous collective memory for the people of Sarajevo.

On Wednesday, February 21st at 7pm local, select AMC Theatres across the country will host an exclusive early screening. Kiss the Future: A Dolby Special Event will include an introduction from producers Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, plus a pre-recorded post-film discussion hosted by Matt Carey (Deadline) featuring director Nenad Cicin-Sain, Vesna Andree Zaimovic and Bill Carter in conversation with U2’s The Edge and Adam Clayton about their personal experiences of the events. Tickets to this special event, presented in Dolby Cinema, are on sale now at amctheatres.com or on the AMC Theatres mobile app.

Fifth Season is handling global distribution on the title, in addition to making the domestic theatrical distribution deal with AMC. For showtimes beginning February 23rd, tickets go on sale February 8th. Guests can find showtimes and purchase tickets at amctheatres.com or on the AMC Theatres mobile app.

“Even in the darkest times, the people of Sarajevo were able to find purpose through playing music, making art and helping others. They did not just survive, they thrived,” said director Nenad Cicin-Sain.

“The powerful message of peace is as relevant and important today as it was in September 1997 when Bill Carter and Sarajevan community leaders brought U2 to post-war Sarajevo,” said Matt Damon. “Artists Equity is proud to bring Nenad’s wonderful, life-affirming film to theater audiences across the United States.”

“AMC Theatres has a long-standing commitment to bring powerful and personal stories to the big screen with our AMC Artisan Films program,” said Elizabeth Frank, the executive vice president of worldwide programming and chief content officer for AMC Theatres. “We are excited to support director Nenad Cicin-Sain, Artists Equity, Matt Damon, and Ben Affleck in sharing this inspiring film.”