AMC Brings Laser Projection to Chicago Moviegoers

AMC Theatres announced today the completion of the upgrade to Laser at AMC projection technology at nearly all AMC locations in the greater Chicagoland area. Chicago is one of the first markets in the AMC circuit to receive this projection upgrade to Laser at AMC technology, powered by Cinionic.
AMC announced an agreement with Cinionic in early 2022 to install laser projectors in 3,500 of its U.S. auditoriums through 2026. The laser projection equipment and associated auditorium enhancements powering Laser at AMC at the 3,500 auditoriums have an estimated value of around a quarter of a billion dollars, with minimal upfront capital investment from AMC. AMC River East 21 and AMC Dine-In 600 North Michigan 9 are now enabled with laser projection technology from Cinionic, along with the following theaters in the Chicago metropolitan area:
- AMC South Barrington 24
- AMC Oakbrook Center 12
- AMC Oakbrook Center 4
- AMC Naperville 16
- AMC Hawthorn 12
- AMC Crestwood 18
- AMC Streets of Woodfield 20
- AMC Schererville 16
- AMC Schererville 12
- AMC Ford City 14
- AMC Norridge 6
- AMC DINE-IN Block 37
- AMC DINE-IN Rosemont 12
- AMC DINE-IN Northbrook Court 14
- AMC New Lenox 14
- AMC Market Square 10
- AMC DINE-IN Yorktown 18
- AMC Chicago Ridge 6
- AMC Village Crossing 18
- AMC NEWCITY 14
- AMC Cicero 14
