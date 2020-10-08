AMC, Cinemark Open Additional Locations Following Regal Closures

AMC Theatres and Cinemark, the nation’s leading and third-largest exhibition circuits respectively, have announced the opening of additional locations nationwide. The news comes days after Regal, the second-largest exhibitor in the United States, announced it would close all its U.S. locations beginning on October 8.

Business restrictions easing in the states of California, Michigan, North Carolina, and Washington have contributed to the national reopening effort, at least partially offsetting the impact to the number of available screens stemming from Regal’s closures.

California’s Ventura County, within driving distance of Los Angeles, is the state’s latest region to receive reopening clearance for cinemas. AMC expects to have a total of 18 locations in the state operational by October 9.

AMC will also be adding 14 locations in the state of Washington on October 16, part of a wider push that will see more than 50 additional locations hit the market through the first three weeks of October. The circuit expects to have 520 of its 600 screens in the United States open by next weekend.

“We are excited to welcome back our guests in the state of Washington. With this reopening in the Pacific Northwest, we are equally encouraged that we will now have an AMC theater open in 43 of the 45 states that AMC serves,” said AMC CEO Adam Aron in a statement.

For its part, Cinemark, the nation’s third-largest circuit, will be adding over a dozen theaters in the states of California, Massachusetts, Michigan, and North Carolina by October 9. Cinemark will have 278 of its 332 U.S. locations open by this weekend.