AMC Collaborates for the First Time with NEON on Collectible Popcorn Vessel for THE MONKEY

In its first collaboration with NEON, AMC Theatres is inviting guests to experience The Monkey with a collectible popcorn vessel eerily similar to the classic wind-up toy at the center of the movie’s plot. The 85-ounce bucket has arms that can be moved up and down to beat the drum — and it comes with a large popcorn for $44.99(+tax). Based on a Stephen King short story, the winter horror release from Longlegs ($22.4M domestic opening, $74.3M domestic total) director Osgood Perkins arrives in theaters on February 21st.