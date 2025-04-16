AMC Empire 25 and AMC Lincoln Square 13 Wrap Up Multi-Million Dollar Seating Renovation Projects

AMC Lincoln Square 13, Photo: Daniel Loria

AMC Theatres has announced that two of its national flagship locations, AMC Empire 25 and AMC Lincoln Square 13 in New York City, have officially completed a seven-month, multi-million dollar seating upgrade. In all, more than 4,000 AMC Club Rockers combined, as well as new flooring, were installed in all traditional, non-Premium Large Format auditoriums at the two locations. AMC Club Rockers feature a wider seat by up to 23%, and replace the previous fabric-material chairs with leather-like plush to give guests a more comfortable moviegoing experience. In the non-PLF auditoriums at AMC Lincoln Square 13, the new AMC Club Rockers were installed in most auditoriums with up to 10 inches of additional leg room, and the speakers were replaced to deliver high-quality surround sound.

The installation of the AMC Club Rockers at AMC Lincoln Square 13 and AMC Empire 25 mark the second and third locations in AMC’s U.S. circuit to switch to the wider, more comfortable seat from the traditional cloth chairs. AMC Club Rockers were first installed in AMC Burbank 16 in the Los Angeles market in the summer of 2024. These three locations are regularly in the top 10 for domestic attendance, and these new seats make the moviegoing experience even more comfortable and enjoyable for guests, without eliminating significant seating capacity.

This seating renovation project began in early September 2024. AMC Lincoln Square completed its renovation in November 2024. The project officially wrapped up at AMC Empire 25 on Monday, April 14, 2025, just in time for moviegoers to enjoy spring and summer box office hits. In addition, AMC Empire 25 and AMC Lincoln Square 13 feature multiple premium large format screens, like IMAX at AMC, Dolby Cinema at AMC, and PRIME at AMC – all of which feature laser projection.

AMC Chairman and CEO Adam Aron commented, “The introduction of the new AMC Club Rocker seat, now at AMC Lincoln Square 13 and AMC Empire 25 in Manhattan, along with AMC Burbank 16 in the Los Angeles market, has led to dramatically improved guest satisfaction scores. It was only a few weeks ago that out of the nearly 540 theaters in the entire United States under the AMC brand, our three highest grossing theaters were Burbank, Lincoln Square, and Empire – the very three theaters where we installed these new luxurious, leathery rocking seats. With such positive moviegoer feedback and response, we have identified several additional high-traffic AMC theatres to bring these new AMC Club Rockers to our guests.”