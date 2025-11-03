AMC Entertainment Promotes Key Leaders in Legal, Marketing, Corporate Communications, and Business Development

AMC Lincoln Square 13, Photo: Daniel Loria

AMC Theatres has announced multiple senior-level promotions across the company. Edwin (Eddie) Gladbach has been named senior vice president, general counsel and secretary, after serving as interim general counsel and secretary since February. He will report to Adam M. Aron, chairman and CEO, and will sit on AMC’s executive committee. Gladbach will oversee all legal, regulatory and governance matters for AMC, providing counsel to the Board and senior leadership. He joined AMC in 2009 as the vice president of legal, and held previous roles as senior counsel at Interstate Bakeries Corporation and as an Associate at Shook Hardy & Bacon.

Kelly Schemenauer has been promoted to vice president of associate general counsel, reporting to Gladbach. As associate general counsel, Schemenauer will take an expanded leadership role in developing and implementing AMC’s legal and compliance strategies. Schemenauer joined AMC in 2005 and most recently served as the vice president of legal. She will continue to report to Gladbach.



Carrie Trotter, a 15-year veteran of AMC’s marketing department, will assume the role of senior vice president of marketing. As the head of marketing, she will be responsible for the department’s role in delivering bold campaigns and brand experiences that engage moviegoers and drive loyalty across the various AMC platforms. Trotter has held several roles throughout the marketing department, including her most recent as vice president of loyalty, where she oversaw the significant growth of AMC Stubs and AMC Stubs A-List. Trotter will report to Dan Ellis, chief operations development and marketing officer, who takes marketing under his purview along with U.S. theater operations, food & beverage, development, and facilities, as well as sight and sound.

Ryan Noonan, who joined AMC in 2010 and has led AMC’s public relations efforts since 2011, is elevated to senior vice president of public relations. He will continue to lead all external media strategies and press interactions for AMC, and he will continue to report to Adam Aron.

Ellen Copaken, most recently senior vice president of marketing and previously vice president of growth strategy, will assume the newly created role of senior vice president of business development, where she will continue to report to Adam Aron and sit on AMC’s executive committee. Copaken’s business-development role will focus on partnerships and creating new revenue channels.

AMC chairman and chief executive officer Adam Aron commented, “These leadership changes reflect our strong confidence in the deep bench of talent within AMC. Eddie, Kelly, Carrie, Ryan and Ellen each have demonstrated exceptional dedication, expertise, and strategic vision. As we remain steadfast with our mission to elevate every aspect of AMC, these senior leaders will help accelerate our progress and strengthen our position as the global leader in theatrical exhibition.”