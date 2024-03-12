AMC Expands Grocery Store Popcorn to Publix, Kroger, and Amazon

Courtesy of AMC Theatres

AMC Theatres grocery popcorn varieties are now available for purchase at all Publix locations, Kroger stores, and on Amazon.com. AMC Theatres has announced that it is expanding the distribution of its retail line of ready-to-eat and microwave popcorn, more than doubling the national outlets offering the products.

After nearly a year of product availability exclusively at Walmart, AMC Theatres grocery popcorn is now available for purchase at several of the largest supermarket operators, allowing consumers more options to bring home and enjoy the taste of movie theater popcorn. Publix now offers AMC Theatres microwave popcorn in Classic Butter, Extra Butter, and Lightly Salted. Beginning mid-March, Kroger will offer AMC Theatres Ready-To-Eat popcorn in Classic Butter and Extra Butter. AMC’s microwave popcorn varieties are also now available on Amazon.com as a variety pack (Classic Butter, Extra Butter and Lightly Salted) or in individual flavor cases of six boxes.

“After a nationwide rollout last year to more than 2,700 Walmart stores, we are delighted to bring the freshly popped taste of our movie theatre popcorn to consumers at Publix, Kroger and at Amazon.com,” said Ellen Copaken, the senior vice president of marketing at AMC. “The overwhelming positive consumer response and demand for these products reinforces that ‘AMC Makes Movies Better’ in theatre, at home, online — anywhere you go. We’ll continue to work with amazing retailers like Walmart, Kroger, Publix and Amazon to make it convenient for consumers to enjoy our delicious popcorn throughout the year.”