AMC Promotes Nikkole Denson-Randolph and Juan Antonio Gomez, Elizabeth Frank Departs to Become CEO of RealD

AMC, the world’s largest exhibition circuit, has announced changes in its executive ranks. The cinema chain is promoting Nikkole Denson-Randolph to Senior Vice President, U.S. Chief Content Officer, and Juan Antonio Gomez, Chief Partnership and Content Officer at ODEON Cinemas Group, will take charge of AMC Entertainment’s international film and content programming.

In her new role, Denson-Randolph will oversee AMC’s U.S. film programming, content acquisition, and movie strategy initiatives. Based in Los Angeles, she will report directly to AMC Chairman and CEO Adam Aron and serve on AMC’s Executive Committee. Gomez, based in London, will continue to report to Mark Way, President of AMC Europe & Managing Director of ODEON Cinemas Group, and remain on ODEON’s Executive Committee. Denson-Randolph and Gomez will collaborate closely to ensure a diverse selection of films and alternative content are showcased on AMC and ODEON screens. Their efforts aim to strengthen relationships with movie studios and filmmakers globally.

This leadership change comes as Elizabeth Frank, AMC’s former head of Worldwide Programming and Chief Content Officer, steps down to become the CEO of RealD, a major 3D cinema technology provider and AMC’s largest 3D partner.

Denson-Randolph, who has been with AMC for 16 years, has significantly impacted the industry through her dedication to independent films and diverse content. Her previous role as Senior Vice President, Content Strategy & Inclusive Programming, saw her lead projects like AMC Theatres Distribution’s two concert films, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, and Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. She also spearheaded initiatives like AMC Artisan Films and AMC Independent, which promote unique storytelling and independent filmmaking.

“Nikkole Denson-Randolph’s vision, creativity, and unmatched expertise in the film industry have played a vital role in AMC’s success over the past 16 years,” said AMC CEO Adam Aron. “Her ability to identify diverse content, elevate unique cinematic voices, and innovate attendance-driving programs has positioned AMC as a leader in showcasing films that resonate with all audiences. She is highly respected internally at AMC and throughout the entertainment industry. I have every confidence that we won’t miss a beat as the baton is passed from Elizabeth Frank to Nikkole.”

Denson-Randolph, who previously served as Director of Business Development for Starbucks Coffee Company’s entertainment group, and as President of Magic Johnson Entertainment, shared her enthusiasm about this new chapter:

“I am honored to take on this incredible opportunity to lead AMC’s film operations in the United States during such an exciting time for the industry. Movies remain a universal language, and AMC is at the forefront of bringing exceptional stories to life on the big screen. I look forward to building on our strong legacy and ensuring that audiences everywhere have access to an extraordinary cinematic experience at AMC Theatres.”

Aron added, “At the same time, I have every confidence that Juan Antonio Gomez will continue to apply his unique industry knowledge to programming our international screens. As I have scoured the movie theatre business across Europe, it has become very clear to me that no one matches Juan Antonio’s ability to get the job done well. ODEON is fortunate to have such a top-tier player in his key leadership role.”

Juan Antonio Gomez said, “I love movies, and love what I do for ODEON Cinemas Group. Since AMC acquired ODEON in 2016, it has been fulfilling for us to jointly evolve into becoming the largest movie theatre company across the globe. As the box office builds, these are exciting times for our industry, and I look forward to continuing to help lead the way internationally for AMC Entertainment.”

As AMC bids farewell to Elizabeth Frank, it acknowledges her key contributions to the company’s growth and her new role at RealD, which is expected to foster growth in the 3D cinema sector—a development that could significantly benefit both AMC and ODEON.

“Elizabeth Frank has played a crucial role in AMC’s evolution, and she has delivered for us over and over again,” said Aron. “We thank her for her dedication to AMC and are thrilled for her that she has been offered a CEO role, especially so because RealD is an important programming partner for both AMC and ODEON. As an example of its relevance to AMC, RealD 3D generated $145 million of AMC’s domestic box office in 2024. I am hopeful that Elizabeth can spark growth for RealD 3D, which in turn has the prospect of greatly benefiting AMC and Odeon financially as a result.”

Elizabeth Frank commented on her transition, “Being a part of AMC’s innovation and expansion has been deeply rewarding for me, both professionally and personally. Through my role at AMC, I have experienced first-hand the potential for 3D to enhance the movie-going experience and increase a movie’s box office performance. I am excited to join RealD now, as industry dynamics position 3D for tremendous growth.”