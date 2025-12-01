AMC Records Busiest Week in 2025 with More Than 6.9 Million Guests Over the Thanksgiving Holiday

Courtesy of AMC

Moviegoers were drawn to the magic of the big screen at AMC Theatres throughout the Thanksgiving holiday week and weekend, as AMC welcomed its highest-attended week of 2025, Monday through Sunday, both in the U.S. and globally.

Driven primarily by the strong appeal of family-friendly hits such as Zootopia 2 and Wicked: For Good, more than 6.9 million moviegoers visited an AMC or ODEON theatre from Monday, November 24 through Sunday, November 30. This includes 5.5 million moviegoers at AMC’s U.S. theaters during the same period, reaffirming the theatrical moviegoing experience as a high priority among family holiday traditions. In the United States, AMC set new 2025 attendance marks, posting its busiest Wednesday and its busiest Friday of the year based on admissions.

Chairman and CEO Adam Aron commented, “What an extraordinary Thanksgiving holiday week and weekend for movie-loving families in the United States, as well as at our theaters globally, which posted our strongest attendance numbers of the entire year. Just under 7 million people found their way to one of our theaters. On behalf of everyone at AMC, I want to thank all of our studio partners and every one of our guests who made this our busiest week in 2025.”

Aron continued, “As the theatrical landscape continues to rebound, AMC remains committed to delivering the very best in theatrical exhibition – from recliner seating to immersive sound and picture, to the most sought-after premium formats – that encourage families and film lovers alike to choose the unmatched big screen experience at AMC. With more exciting titles to come over the next few weeks, including the highly anticipated Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 and Avatar: Fire and Ash, we look forward to welcoming millions and millions more guests to AMC Theatres and ODEON Cinemas throughout the remainder of 2025.”