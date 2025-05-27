AMC Sets Memorial Day Holiday-Weekend Records

Courtesy of AMC Theatres

AMC announced a record-breaking Memorial Day holiday weekend performance. From Thursday through the Monday holiday, AMC set all-time weekend records for the Memorial Day holiday for admissions revenue, food & beverage revenue and overall revenue at its domestic locations. In terms of the number of guests in its theaters, both in the United States and globally AMC and Odeon Cinemas also recorded their highest attended weekend and highest attended 5-day period of 2025. More than 7 million moviegoers visited an AMC in the United States or an Odeon Cinemas location internationally from Thursday through Monday.

AMC’s 5-day performance for overall revenue (admissions revenue plus food and beverage revenue) ranks as the company’s third-best 5-day period in more than a decade. As part of the successful weekend in the U.S., AMC recorded its biggest food and beverage revenue over a 5-day period this decade, and second biggest in company history. Domestically, it was also AMC’s most attended weekend of the year and its highest-attended Memorial Day weekend since 2013. Also, this past weekend domestically at AMC, each of Friday, Saturday, and Sunday were the most attended of all the respective Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays of 2025.

AMC Chairman and CEO Adam Aron commented, “Finally it would appear that our industry has turned a corner. Since early April, weekend after weekend, moviegoers have been demonstrating their preference for theatrical moviegoing. A record-setting Memorial Day holiday is yet another sign of the continued strength and relevance of moviegoing in 2025. With many more potentially huge movies coming in June all the way through the end of 2025, and beyond that deeply into 2026 as well, we firmly expect to be enjoying a robust theatrical box office as we look ahead.”

Aron continued, “This record-setting Memorial Day weekend underscores the long-standing truth that when exceptional films meet unmatched theatrical experiences, audiences respond in a big way. We are especially grateful to our studio partners at Disney and Paramount, as well as the filmmakers, casts, and crews behind Lilo & Stitch and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning for their creating stories and delivering performances that truly resonated with moviegoers. Their creative efforts, combined with AMC’s continued focus on enhanced sight, sound, and comfort, led to AMC Entertainment enjoying one of the most successful weekends in our company’s history.”