AMC Sets Thanksgiving Holiday Records for Attendance, Admissions, Food & Beverage, and Total Revenue

Courtesy of AMC

AMC Theatres has announced that several company records were set during the five-day Thanksgiving holiday period, as millions of moviegoers made the movies a part of their holiday plans. In all, 8.8 million moviegoers attended a movie at AMC Theatres in the U.S. and ODEON Cinemas internationally during the Wednesday through Sunday Thanksgiving period.

In the United States, AMC set several new all-time attendance and revenue records, including the biggest and busiest 5-day Thanksgiving holiday period in AMC’s 104-year history (based on attendance, admissions revenue, and food and beverage revenue). This surpassed previous Thanksgiving records, all set during the 2018 Thanksgiving holiday. Friday, November 29th was AMC’s second highest total revenue day in history (behind Avengers: Endgame opening weekend on Saturday, April 27th, 2019). Friday, November 29th was also AMC’s highest attended Black Friday, the second busiest Friday in AMC history, and the highest total revenue on a Friday ever. Thursday, November 28th was the busiest Thanksgiving Day in the company’s history, based on attendance and admissions revenue.

AMC Chairman and CEO Adam Aron commented, “This 5-day Thanksgiving period in 2024 was one for the ages. At AMC theatres in the United States and abroad, AMC welcomed more than 8 million moviegoers from Wednesday through Sunday. In the U.S., AMC shattered record after record for attendance, admissions revenue, food & beverage revenue and total revenue. Apparently, movie fans decided in droves that Thanksgiving dinner is made all the better when accompanied by some delicious AMC popcorn, an ice-cold Coca-Cola, and a great film to watch as showcased on AMC’s huge silver screens.”

Aron continued, “We send special congratulations to our friends and partners at Disney on their massive success of Moana 2. Our continued great appreciation also goes to Universal for Wicked, Paramount for Gladiator II, and MGM for Red One. Beyond these blockbuster movies, there were so many appealing films – big, medium, and small – drawing great crowds to our cinemas this holiday period. To see so many movies continue to succeed in theatres worldwide is a win for AMC and our shareholders, for our studio partners, and most importantly for our moviegoing guests.”