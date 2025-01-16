AMC Stubs Insiders Can Now Achieve Upgraded Membership Status Through Frequent Moviegoing

AMC Theatres. Photo by Daniel Loria

AMC Theatres introduced an all-new rewards tier to its AMC Stubs program today. Since its launch in 2012, AMC has offered a free-to-join AMC Stubs Insider tier that offers limited benefits. Beginning January 1st, Insider members can now earn their way to AMC Stubs Premiere GO! status, which remains free of membership fees, but offers more rewards.

AMC Stubs Insider members earn their Premiere GO! status by seeing at least eight movies at AMC or earning at least 5,000 AMC Stubs points in a calendar year. Once a member earns AMC Stubs Premiere GO! status, they remain at that tier for the remainder of the calendar year and the following year.

AMC Stubs members can track their theater visits and earned point totals in the AMC Theatres app or on their website account. A helpful tracker will let Insiders know how close they are to achieving Premiere GO! status for both visits and points.

AMC Stubs Premiere GO! members enjoy the following benefits with no membership fee:

Free large popcorn & fountain drink birthday gift

Free size upgrades on popcorn and fountain drinks

Priority lane access

No online ticketing fees for 4+ tickets purchased at the same time

Earn points at 2x the rate of Insiders

Points can be redeemed for rewards, which can be used to purchase tickets and concessions

Moviegoers who want all the AMC Stubs Premiere GO! benefits plus more can sign up for AMC Stubs Premiere. For $17.99 per year, Premiere members receive all the benefits of AMC Stubs Premiere GO! immediately upon signing up. Premiere members also receive 5x points for every dollar spent and waived online ticketing fees on every ticket purchase regardless of size. For guests who want the greatest moviegoing value, AMC Stubs A-List allows members to see up to three movies per week, in every available format, including IMAX and Dolby Cinema, for one monthly price. For more information about the new AMC Stubs Premiere GO! plan, guests can visit Premiere Go! For more information and to sign up for AMC Stubs, visit www.amctheatres.com/amcstubs.

“From its introduction more than a decade ago and throughout its existence, AMC Stubs has been the loyalty program leader in the entertainment industry. Just as important, it has served as an opportunity for us at AMC to continuously explore new ways to elevate the moviegoing experience and reward our loyal guests,” said Ellen Copaken, senior vice president of marketing at AMC. “The introduction of AMC Stubs Premiere GO! gives our Insider members an exciting and achievable pathway to unlock enhanced rewards simply by enjoying the movies they love. This new tier is our way of saying thank you to our fans for their passion and dedication, while continuing to deliver the unparalleled value and convenience they expect from AMC.”